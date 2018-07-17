'Hello... I've, er, just killed my wife'

Media player
Ex-UKIP councillor made 999 call after murdering wife
Police have released a recording of the 999 call made by a former UKIP councillor found guilty of murder.
Stephen Searle, 64, strangled his wife Anne at their home in Stowmarket, Suffolk, on 30 December.
17 Jul 2018
