Lessons take off in helicopter classroom

Ipswich school converts a helicopter into a classroom
A school has turned a military helicopter into a classroom.
Ben Connor, the site manager at Hillside Primary School in Ipswich, came up with the idea after watching a television programme.
It has taken more than a year to convert the Lynx helicopter into a learning space.
19 Jul 2018
