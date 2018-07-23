How to cool down a hot pig
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pigs cool down in hot weather with cool showers

Alison, a four-year-old saddleback, is keeping cool in the hot weather with regular showers.

She's one of 20 pigs being hosed down with water at Easton Farm Park, near Woodbridge, Suffolk.

  • 23 Jul 2018
Go to next video: How do pets survive the heat?