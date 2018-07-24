Red Arrows return to base after airshow
Video

Red Arrows fly home over Suffolk after Farnborough Airshow

A Red Arrows engineer filmed from one of the aircraft as it flew back to base in Lincolnshire.

The display team had been to the Farnborough Airshow and flew over Ipswich on the return flight on Sunday.

The Red Arrows team has been housed at RAF Scampton since 2000, but the base is to be sold and the team moved elsewhere by 2022.

