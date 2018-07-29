Submerged Range Rover pulled from sea
Video

Range Rover in Felixstowe beach seaside rescue

Two tow trucks had to be pulled off a beach after botched attempts to rescue a car that got stuck in the sand.

The Range Rover became stranded on Felixstowe beach in Suffolk at about 21:30 BST on Friday.

Suffolk Police and the coastguard made the decision to leave it, and by Saturday it was almost submerged.

