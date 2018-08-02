'I could be the first deaf PM'

Media player
British Sign Language: GCSE victory for 12-year-old campaigner
Daniel Jillings, 12, has won a victory in his fight to have British Sign Language introduced as a GCSE.
He told BBC Look East's Stuart White just what getting the qualification would mean to him.
02 Aug 2018
