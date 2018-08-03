Sixty seconds with Ipswich boss Hurst
Ipswich Town: Paul Hurst faces quick-fire question round

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has stepped up to the camera to face a round of quick-fire Q&A ahead of the new season.

The ex-Shrewsbury boss knows he is walking in the footsteps of "legends" at Portman Road, but says he is "calm" with a "desire to win".

