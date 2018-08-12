Lighthouse's battle against the sea

Media player
Orfordness Lighthouse: Volunteers' battle against the sea
Volunteers are fighting an ongoing battle to stop a Grade II listed lighthouse being claimed by the sea.
Orfordness Lighthouse, built in 1792, is perilously close to the edge of the shrinking shingle spit where it sits on the Suffolk coast.
12 Aug 2018
