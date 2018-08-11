'I haven't missed a match in 24 years'
Ipswich Town fan Phil Taylor has been to every match in 24 years

Is there a football fan in the UK more loyal than Phil Taylor?

The 45-year-old Ipswich Town supporter says he has not missed a home or away game for 24 years - a longer time than many current Blues players have been alive.

