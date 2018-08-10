Three fire crew hurt as engine overturns
Three crew members were injured when a fire engine overturned during an emergency call.

It happened opposite The Crown pub in Stoke by Nayland, on the Suffolk-Essex border.

An eyewitness said the vehicle apparently "skidded in the rain on a sharp turn".

