Rats on the rise at seaside resort

Rats on the rise at Felixstowe
Rats are causing an issue for tourists and locals at a Suffolk seaside resort.
A number have been spotted in Felixstowe in recent weeks due to increased litter, leading to the local council taking drastic action.
22 Aug 2018
