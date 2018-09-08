'Why I go paddleboarding with my cat'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Why I go paddleboarding with my cat'

A man said he started regularly stand-up paddleboarding with his pet cat after discovering she "really seemed to enjoy it".

Nigel Edmunds takes one-year-old Noodle for trips on the waterways of Essex and Suffolk.

  • 08 Sep 2018