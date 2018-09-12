Media player
Heron takes pike off his perch at Lackford Lakes reserve
A photographer has captured the moment a heron got a surprise two-for-one meal deal at a nature reserve.
The image of the bird eating a pike, which itself is eating a perch, was taken at Lackford Lakes in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, by Ray Watson.
12 Sep 2018
