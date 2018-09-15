Ladies flip for giant tyre challenge

Media player
Ladies flip for Suffolk giant tractor tyre cancer challenge
A five-strong team has raised more than £3,000 after flipping an 80kg (176lb) tractor tyre over a 5km (3.1-mile) course.
The challenge took about nine hours to complete and was raising money to help Jordan Brown and his family.
The serviceman at RAF Honington in Suffolk, a father of two, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
"We just thought we wanted something a little bit different... to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Jordan and his family," tyre-flipper Siobhan White said.
15 Sep 2018
