Ladies flip for giant tyre challenge

A five-strong team has raised more than £3,000 after flipping an 80kg (176lb) tractor tyre over a 5km (3.1-mile) course.

The challenge took about nine hours to complete and was raising money to help Jordan Brown and his family.

The serviceman at RAF Honington in Suffolk, a father of two, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

"We just thought we wanted something a little bit different... to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Jordan and his family," tyre-flipper Siobhan White said.