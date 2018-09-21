Ed Sheeran to play 'homecoming gigs'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ed Sheeran to play Ipswich Chantry Park gigs
Musician Ed Sheeran has announced two homecoming gigs.
The Suffolk-born singer/songwriter is set to play dates at Chantry Park in Ipswich in 2019.
Apart from "secret gigs" at Latitude, they will be the 27-year-old's first major appearances in the county since he became a global superstar.
Music students at Suffolk New College said they were excited he was returning to play in the county.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-45600401/ed-sheeran-to-play-ipswich-chantry-park-gigsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window