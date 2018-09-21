Ed Sheeran to play 'homecoming gigs'
Ed Sheeran to play Ipswich Chantry Park gigs

Musician Ed Sheeran has announced two homecoming gigs.

The Suffolk-born singer/songwriter is set to play dates at Chantry Park in Ipswich in 2019.

Apart from "secret gigs" at Latitude, they will be the 27-year-old's first major appearances in the county since he became a global superstar.

Music students at Suffolk New College said they were excited he was returning to play in the county.

