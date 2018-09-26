YouTube gardener makes back yard oasis

Video

A 26-year-old man with no previous gardening experience has created a showstopping oasis in just 10 months thanks to YouTube.

Ross Lee was new to gardening when he started the project in his back garden in Gislingham on the Suffolk-Norfolk border.

He now wants to invite people with serious illnesses to experience his creation after one of his friends with cancer told him they enjoyed it.

"I would like to do that for other people," Mr Lee said.