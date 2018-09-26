Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
YouTube gardener makes back yard oasis
A 26-year-old man with no previous gardening experience has created a showstopping oasis in just 10 months thanks to YouTube.
Ross Lee was new to gardening when he started the project in his back garden in Gislingham on the Suffolk-Norfolk border.
He now wants to invite people with serious illnesses to experience his creation after one of his friends with cancer told him they enjoyed it.
"I would like to do that for other people," Mr Lee said.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window