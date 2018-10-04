Woman, 99, takes to the skies in glider

Media player
Woman, 99, takes to the skies over Suffolk in glider
A 99-year-old care home resident has flown in a glider over Suffolk because she "just fancied it".
Olwyn Hopkins, who lives at Davers Court in Bury St Edmunds, wanted to "challenge herself" and inspire others.
"I thought to myself, 'Oh why not, at my age, why not'," said Ms Hopkins.
She fulfilled her dream thanks to Rattlesden Gliding Club and pilot Liz Russell.
But the fun does not end there - she has vowed to repeat the feat when she turns 100.
04 Oct 2018
