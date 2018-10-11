Guide dog on path to being paw-some pal

Video

A woman who has been training guide dogs for nearly 13 years says she loves the fact they will "give somebody their life back".

Penny Parker trains Labradors through their early years as they go on to become fully-fledged helpers to people with sight issues.

Her latest pup is Zooby, who is on his way to becoming someone's paw-some pal.

Zooby is one of 8,000 in the guide dog training scheme, which is being celebrated as part of Guide Dogs Week.