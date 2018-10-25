Port's WW1 tribute uses 488 loudspeakers
Ipswich Spill Festival's Clarion Call uses 100 female voices

A musical "sonic artwork" commemorating of the 100th anniversary of the end of the World War One is being heard across a town's historic waterfront via 488 loudspeakers.

Singers whose voices have been recorded include Beth Gibbons of Portishead, Elizabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins, local schoolchildren and the Wattisham and RAF Honington military wives choirs.

It is part of the town's Spill Festival of Performance.

  • 25 Oct 2018
