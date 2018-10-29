How to move a 463-tonne load by road
Electrical kit weighing 463 tonnes driven across Suffolk

Electrical transformer equipment weighing 463 tonnes has been driven 7.5miles (12km) by lorry.

There were road closures on the route between Ipswich Waterfront and the Scottish Power site in Bramford on Saturday and Sunday, as police escorted the load on the final part of its journey from Spain.

The equipment is the first of four shipments to the substation, which will form part of Suffolk's offshore wind farm.

