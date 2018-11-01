The house of Halloween horrors

Media player
Video
Halloween house of horrors fright night in Woodbridge
Visitors have been queuing up to go into the "scariest house ever" for Halloween.
It takes Lorrie Thackeray four weeks to transform his Woodbridge home into a house of horrors.
The self-confessed 25-year-old Halloween addict spends his year collecting and making props to add to the spooky experience, which he says is his favourite night of the year.
Anyone is welcome to explore the four themed rooms if they are brave enough.
01 Nov 2018
