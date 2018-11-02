'Shabby' town square in £3.6m revamp

Media player
'Shabby' Ipswich Cornhill gets £3.6m revamp
A town centre square once labelled a "bit shabby" has undergone a £3.6m revamp.
The Cornhill, in Ipswich, was criticised by former Marks & Spencer boss Lord Rose.
The original layout dated back to the 1980s but has now been replaced with cobbled paving, seated areas and water fountains.
Some have criticised the project's design and cost but town centre managers hope it will help attract more shoppers and businesses.
02 Nov 2018
