People line streets for 463-tonne delivery

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
People line streets of Suffolk to see 463-tonne delivery
People have lined streets to see an electrical transformer equipment weighing 463 tonnes as it was transported by lorry.
It was driven 7.5miles (12km) between Ipswich Waterfront and the Scottish Power site in Bramford on Sunday, as police escorted the load on the final part of its journey from Spain.
Crowds turned out to see the giant convoy, which was a repeat of the previous weekend's shipment.
Both transformers will form part of Suffolk's offshore wind farm.
-
05 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-46100803/people-line-streets-of-suffolk-to-see-463-tonne-deliveryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window