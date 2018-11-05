People line streets for 463-tonne delivery

Video

People have lined streets to see an electrical transformer equipment weighing 463 tonnes as it was transported by lorry.

It was driven 7.5miles (12km) between Ipswich Waterfront and the Scottish Power site in Bramford on Sunday, as police escorted the load on the final part of its journey from Spain.

Crowds turned out to see the giant convoy, which was a repeat of the previous weekend's shipment.

Both transformers will form part of Suffolk's offshore wind farm.