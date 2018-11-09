Remembering a whole town's war dead
Ipswich War Memorial Project documents entire town's war dead

A photographic project is attempting to remember an entire town's war dead.

More than 2,000 people are named on the war memorial in Christchurch Park, Ipswich.

So far, 500 matching photographs have been found by the Ipswich War Memorial Project, which started in 2014.

The images, along with information about each of the dead, are being digitally archived.

