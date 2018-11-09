College students' WW1 soldiers tribute

Media player
Suffolk One sixth form college in WW1 soldiers tribute
More than 2,000 Suffolk One college students have paid their respects to those who died during World War One.
Pupils and staff at the college in Ipswich held a minute's silence and poppy petal ceremony.
Students made poppies and wrote messages as petals were dropped in a mark of respect for those who died during the conflict.
09 Nov 2018
