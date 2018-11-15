'Will they think I can't cope?'
Video

The teenagers who want to break the taboo about periods

"There is so much anxiety."

A group of students want to raise awareness about how periods can affect girls at school.

On average, a woman will have 450 periods in her lifetime, starting from the age of 12, and most women will experience period pain at some point.

The students, from Thurston Community College in Suffolk, say they want to break the taboo around them, and believe they "should be talked about".

