'Hero' dog 'keeps injured woman warm' in Hadleigh
A "heroic" dog has been praised for snuggling up to an injured woman for an hour to keep her warm while she waited for an ambulance.
Six-year-old Bowza was with owner Don Cox when a 79-year-old woman was seen lying in the road with a head injury in Hadleigh, Suffolk, on Saturday.
The labrador-cross lay in the cold road beside her while other passers-by fetched hot water bottles and blankets.
Mr Cox said the woman was still in hospital.
The East of England Ambulance Service has apologised for the delay in getting to the patient.
22 Nov 2018
