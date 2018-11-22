Woman punched in 'ruthless' street attack

Video

CCTV footage has been released of a man punching a woman as she walked alone in the early hours of the morning.

Suffolk Police said the "ruthless" attack happened at 00:05 GMT on Sunday, 4 November, on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich.

The 45-year-old is seen walking past a man, who strikes her in the face before continuing to walk away as she falls to the ground.

The victim needed hospital treatment for serious head and eye injuries and is still in a lot of pain and discomfort, police said.

Detectives were looking for people they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack and also appealed for witnesses to come forward.