'Mix food like you're on the turntables'

Rappers and TV stars from the US and the UK have contributed recipes to a new book which celebrates the relationship between food and hip hop.

Masta Ace, Monster Florence and the stars of BBC's People Just Do Nothing have all selected their favourite dishes for the Big Rap Cookbook.

The book has been created by Ipswich rapper Booda French and his friend Sam Hemingway.

Mr Hemingway explains one of the recipes, with an instruction to "mix like you're on the turntables".