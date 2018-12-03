Christmas tree festival to spread cheer
Ipswich church Christmas tree festival sees 118 festive creations

More than 100 Christmas trees have been decked out inside a town centre church to spread festive cheer.

The Christmas tree festival at St Mary-le-Tower church in Ipswich, Suffolk, is in its ninth year.

Many community groups and local businesses have made their own festive creations, which line the pews and hang from pillars inside the church.

Canon Charles Jenkin said: "We're a bit tucked away here in the town centre and we run this festival to make sure we're noticed."

