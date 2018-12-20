Media player
Video
Haverhill pupils make video to recruit new headteacher
Primary schoolchildren have become actively involved in recruiting a new headteacher by producing a video highlighting why people should apply for the job.
The academy chain which runs the school said: "Within the first week of the video being released, we have already had a great response from potential applicants.”
Here are some highlights from the school's film.
20 Dec 2018
