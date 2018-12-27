Car found after supermarket 'hit-and-run'

Video

Police investigating a suspected "hit-and-run" in a supermarket car park say they have recovered a vehicle.

Shoppers tried to stop the blue Citroen C3 after the incident outside a Tesco store in Rickmansworth on Sunday.

A woman is still in a serious but stable condition after being injured.

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Police said no arrests had been made, and inquiries were continuing.

An appeal to help the victim has so far raised about £1,800.