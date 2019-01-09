Group takes on gruelling SAS mountain trek

Video

A team of nurses, teachers, postmen and fitness staff have taken on a backbreaking mountain trek used in part to choose the UK's special forces.

The group, from Suffolk, successfully completed the Fan Dance challenge in the Brecon Beacons, which involves going up and over Pen y Fan and back again.

Chris Lawson, from Ipswich, organised the 15-mile (24km) challenge in memory of his father, who he lost to a heart condition last year.

He said the event was "quite overwhelming" and the team of 34 people was "the biggest team to take part since the event started".