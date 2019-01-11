Stabbing scene cordoned off by police
Haverhill stabbing scene cordoned off by police

The site where a man was stabbed multiple times was cordoned off by police for a number of hours.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital after being found hurt on Howe Road, Haverhill, at 23:50 GMT on Thursday. Suffolk Police said the man's condition was "serious, but stable".

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the attack take place.

The cordon was eventually lifted by Friday lunchtime.

  • 11 Jan 2019
