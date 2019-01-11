Inside the giant hi-tech tomato glasshouse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant hi-tech tomato glasshouse set to produce millions of the fruit
One of the UK's "most technologically-advanced" glasshouses is set to produce millions of tomatoes.
Based just outside Ipswich in Suffolk, it houses 250,000 tomato plants and is capable of producing 150 million tomatoes a year.
The glasshouse will eventually stretch for 1km (0.6 miles) in length, in a project costing £30m.
The first crop of tomatoes from the site will hit supermarket shelves in February.
11 Jan 2019
