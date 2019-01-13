Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ipswich Sunday League footballers gain YouTube fans with highlights
A Sunday League football team is creating a large online fan base with their video highlights.
Brothers Byron and Jerome Ingham, who play for Kitchener Taverners FC in Ipswich, Suffolk, have a following of almost 5,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel from around the world.
The videos are uploaded after every match and include commentary, graphics for the team line-up and scores, action replays and post-match interviews.
-
13 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-46845282/ipswich-sunday-league-footballers-gain-youtube-fans-with-highlightsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window