Sunday League side gains YouTube followers
Ipswich Sunday League footballers gain YouTube fans with highlights

A Sunday League football team is creating a large online fan base with their video highlights.

Brothers Byron and Jerome Ingham, who play for Kitchener Taverners FC in Ipswich, Suffolk, have a following of almost 5,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel from around the world.

The videos are uploaded after every match and include commentary, graphics for the team line-up and scores, action replays and post-match interviews.

  • 13 Jan 2019
