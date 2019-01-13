Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sunday league football team's YouTube highlights a hit
A Sunday league football team is creating a large online fan base with their video highlights.
Brothers Byron and Jerome Ingham, who play for Kitchener Taverners FC in Ipswich, Suffolk, have a following of almost 5,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel from around the world.
The videos are uploaded after every match and include commentary, graphics for the team line-up and scores, action replays and post-match interviews.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
13 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-46853150/sunday-league-football-team-s-youtube-highlights-a-hitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window