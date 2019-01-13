Video

A Sunday league football team is creating a large online fan base with their video highlights.

Brothers Byron and Jerome Ingham, who play for Kitchener Taverners FC in Ipswich, Suffolk, have a following of almost 5,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel from around the world.

The videos are uploaded after every match and include commentary, graphics for the team line-up and scores, action replays and post-match interviews.

