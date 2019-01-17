Video

DIY SOS have come to the aid of a football fan left with life-changing injuries after a post-match attack.

Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall, Suffolk, was left permanently brain damaged after an assault in Southend, Essex, in March 2015.

TV presenter Nick Knowles, interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and dozens of volunteers spent nine days adapting the house to better suit Mr Dobbin's needs.

"You've really changed our lives... there are no words, what you've done is amazing," Nicole Dobbin said.

Thirteen men were convicted for the "ferocious attack". The majority have now been released.