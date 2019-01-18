Wheelie Winston a doggy help hero

Video

The kindness of strangers has inspired the owner of a disabled dog to help other pet owners in a similar situation.

Rachel Wettner's dog Winston, a nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was diagnosed with a tumour - making it impossible for him to walk without the help of a wheelchair.

Crowdfunding helped buy "Winny" his wheels - which depending on the size of the dog can range between £200 to £500.

"Once we found out that people... were prepared to donate to help a dog in need, we set up a fundraiser," Ms Wettner, from Great Cornard in Suffolk, said.

So far Winston and "mum" have helped support 24 dogs across the UK with their wheelchair needs.