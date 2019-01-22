Girl, 5, raises alarm after mum's fall

Media player
Girl, 5, raises alarm after mum falls down stairs
Five-year-old Scarlett Neill raised the alarm when her mum fell down the stairs at their home in Glemsford, Suffolk.
After phoning her dad, she answered the phone to the East of England Ambulance service and looked after her mum whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive.
Her mum, Samantha Neill, who was knocked unconscious for 15 minutes, said: "I'm so proud."
22 Jan 2019
