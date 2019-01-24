Girl, 5, raises alarm after mum falls

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
After her mum fell down the stairs, Scarlett stayed on the phone to the emergency services.
Five-year-old Scarlett Neill raised the alarm when her mum fell down the stairs at their home in Glemsford, Suffolk.
After phoning her dad, she answered the phone to the East of England Ambulance Service and looked after her mum while waiting for paramedics to arrive.
Her mum, Samantha Neill, who was knocked unconscious for 15 minutes, said: "I'm so proud."
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-46988649/after-her-mum-fell-down-the-stairs-scarlett-stayed-on-the-phone-to-the-emergency-servicesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window