Dutch naval ship in UK port visit

Dutch naval ship HNLMS Groningen in Ipswich port visit
A Dutch naval ship with a crew of 54 people has docked in Ipswich as part of a "goodwill visit".
The HNLMS Groningen will spend the weekend at the Port of Ipswich, where it will host an on-board drinks reception.
The giant patrol vessel arrived in the town earlier, comfortably clearing the Orwell Bridge before being guided into its berth.
It will depart on Monday for a mission in the West Indies.
25 Jan 2019
