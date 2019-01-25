Dutch naval ship in UK port visit

Video

A Dutch naval ship with a crew of 54 people has docked in Ipswich as part of a "goodwill visit".

The HNLMS Groningen will spend the weekend at the Port of Ipswich, where it will host an on-board drinks reception.

The giant patrol vessel arrived in the town earlier, comfortably clearing the Orwell Bridge before being guided into its berth.

It will depart on Monday for a mission in the West Indies.