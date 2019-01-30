Video

A woman who was diagnosed with a terminal illness decided to attend her own wake.

Samanda Ford, from Beccles in Suffolk, was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017. In June 2018 doctors said she had just months to live.

Calling the event her "awake-wake", everyone dressed in her favourite leopard-print style.

The 58-year-old, known by friends as "the queen of positivity" told party guests: "I wanted to actually be here in the flesh rather than... you have to do it afterwards."

She added: "Why should they party and I'm not going to be there?"