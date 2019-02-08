Video

Flood defences that will protect 1,600 homes and 400 businesses over the next century have been unveiled.

A £67m barrier is at the heart of the scheme in Ipswich,

The defences, which were 80% funded by the Environment Agency, will defend the town from tidal surges up the River Orwell.

The new defences will give Ipswich greater protection against the type of North Sea tidal surge that threatened the town in 2007 and 2013.