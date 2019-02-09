'You were told not to ask me that question'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert on returning to Carrow Road
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is preparing to face his former employers.
It will be the first time he's taken his new team to Carrow Road to play Norwich City.
The match is even more emotionally charged, with Norwich at the top of the league and Ipswich at the bottom.
Lambert jokingly said he was expecting a "brilliant" reception from the home crowd.
09 Feb 2019
