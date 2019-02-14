Gordon the goose has a secret admirer

Video

A secret admirer has sent a Valentine's Day card to the only goose in a Suffolk village.

The bird, known locally as Gordon, has lived alone on the River Stour in Nayland, Suffolk for about two years.

The large "card" was left by an unknown bird lover overnight at the bus stop he usually frequents.

Parish councillor Mary George did not know who sent it, but said Gordon was "a little character" who always greeted people as they got off the bus.