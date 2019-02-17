Video

A woman who has borderline personality disorder says opening a cafe for people to discuss their mental health has helped turn her life around - and the lives of others.

Millie Corke, 32, has battled with the condition for years and has tried to take her own life three times.

She felt that mental health support in rural communities was poor, so decided to set up the Worry Tree cafe in her hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk.

Twenty months on, it has proved a big success, and one of its original users is now its manager.

"It's amazing, it's about the volunteers and the people that have got the guts to walk through the door," said Ms Corke.

