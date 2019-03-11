Cancer girl's fund raises thousands
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lizzie's Fund to find cancer cure raises thousands

Tens of thousands of pounds has been raised towards finding a cure for cancer in memory of a nine-year-old girl.

Lizzie Bramall, from Nayland, Suffolk, died in 2018 just nine months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

During her treatment the keen baker helped with medical trials and raised money through her own cookery book to find a cure.

Through sales of the book and other activities, Lizzie's Fund has raised a whopping £140,000.

  • 11 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Josh: I'm living with a brain tumour