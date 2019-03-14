Video

Groups of adults have relived their childhoods at an over-18s inflatables night.

Attendees were given the chance to muscle past giant bollards, plough their way through a ball pit and drop down a 5m (16ft) slide at a children's play centre and inflatable park in Ipswich.

Gemma Moore, 38, said: "We just wanted to experience what kids experience nowadays because there's no fun places for adults like this."

The event at Play2Day proved so popular more nights for big kids have been planned.