'There's no fun places for adults like this'

Adults-only inflatables night in Ipswich rekindles childhood joy
Groups of adults have relived their childhoods at an over-18s inflatables night.
Attendees were given the chance to muscle past giant bollards, plough their way through a ball pit and drop down a 5m (16ft) slide at a children's play centre and inflatable park in Ipswich.
16 Mar 2019
